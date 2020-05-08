Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In related news, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

