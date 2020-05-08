Raymond James & Associates Has $2.10 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

