Raymond James & Associates Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 54,203 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter.

MUI stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

