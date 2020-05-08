Raymond James & Associates Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

