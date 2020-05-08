Raymond James & Associates Has $2.14 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16,210.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,682,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

