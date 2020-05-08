Raymond James & Associates Has $2.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,049,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

