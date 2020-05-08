Raymond James & Associates Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.29% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,198,000.

PINE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

