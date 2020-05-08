Raymond James & Associates Has $2.27 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of NuVasive worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $76,528,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,569.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.