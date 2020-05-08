Raymond James & Associates Has $2.33 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Lithia Motors worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

