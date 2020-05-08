Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Signature Bank worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

