Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,533 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Beyond Meat worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,964. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

