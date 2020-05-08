Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,150,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 1,797,450 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 559,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

