Raymond James & Associates Purchases 25,009 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $91,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.