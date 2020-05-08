Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,612 Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,716,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $20.85 on Friday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

