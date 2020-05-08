Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

