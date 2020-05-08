Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE SJI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.