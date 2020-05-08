Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of South State worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of South State by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of South State by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

