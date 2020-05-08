Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1,008.3% during the 1st quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 176,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,042,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $2,729,553.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 152,770,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

