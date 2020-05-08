Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,242 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Yeti worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yeti by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yeti by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Yeti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE:YETI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.93. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

