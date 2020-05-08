Raymond James & Associates Sells 302,485 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $21.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.