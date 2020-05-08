Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,393 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 572,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 336,625 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

