Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of SPX worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 4,774.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $22,550,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

