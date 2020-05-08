Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

