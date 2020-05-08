Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of FirstService worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in FirstService by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.61.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.