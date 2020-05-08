Raymond James Reaffirms Sell Rating for Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHOF. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,259. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

