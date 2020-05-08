Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.84. 34,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The company has a market cap of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.