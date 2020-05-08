Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $45.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – FOX is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – FOX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

4/6/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in FOX by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

