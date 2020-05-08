Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) recently:

5/8/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 1,459,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,228. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

