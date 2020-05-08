Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Casa Systems (CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2020 – Casa Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Casa Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.70 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Casa Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

4/22/2020 – Casa Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – Casa Systems is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – Casa Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Casa Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 391,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,155. Casa Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Get Casa Systems Inc alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.