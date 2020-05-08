Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GrubHub (GRUB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB):

5/8/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/1/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00.

4/22/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2020 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

GRUB opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GrubHub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GrubHub by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GrubHub by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

