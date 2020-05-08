Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

4/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/19/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,470 ($32.49).

3/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 34.80 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,320.60 ($17.37). The company had a trading volume of 9,687,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,339.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,912.73. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

Get Royal Dutch Shell Plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.