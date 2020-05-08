Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.65 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3,863.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

