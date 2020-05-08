Regal Beloit Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of RBC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

