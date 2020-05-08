Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

