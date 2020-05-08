Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years. Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 52,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.