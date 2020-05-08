Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prudential Financial Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 167,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,565. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 111,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

