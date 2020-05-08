Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.