Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of SMG traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $136.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

