Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $54.71. 325,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,473. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 217,696 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

