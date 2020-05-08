Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,514. The company has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

