Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Great Portland Estates (GPOR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates (LON: GPOR):

5/6/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 870 ($11.44).

4/30/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 740 ($9.73). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/3/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/3/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

4/1/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 825 ($10.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON GPOR traded up GBX 21.80 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 669.40 ($8.81). The stock had a trading volume of 696,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

