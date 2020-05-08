Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,796. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,022,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,000. Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

