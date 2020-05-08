ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,949 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,228,000 after acquiring an additional 214,029 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 205,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after acquiring an additional 157,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

