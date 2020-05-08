ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.75. 543,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,093. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,025. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

