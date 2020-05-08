Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,075,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

