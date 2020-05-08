Reviewing Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kemper alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kemper and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 3 1 3.00 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $123.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Kemper.

Risk & Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 10.54% 11.42% 3.36% Hanover Insurance Group 5.56% 11.56% 2.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 0.86 $531.10 million $6.27 10.42 Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.76 $425.10 million $8.16 11.92

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Insurance Group. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Kemper on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The company provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.