Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Rio2 stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

