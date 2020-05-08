RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$320.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th.

