Rise (RISE) Price Up 53% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Rise has traded up 53% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $728,113.34 and $226.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 148,306,823 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.