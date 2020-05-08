Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $7,256,088.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,675,349 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

